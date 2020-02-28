Siemens Mobility installs two Stratasys Fortus 450 3D printing systems to supply spare parts to Russia rail market

× Expand Siemens mobility train stratasys russia

Siemens Mobility Services has invested in two Stratasys Fortus 450mc extrusion 3D printing systems to support the production of spare parts for the Russian rail industry.

It comes after the successful deployment of Stratasys’ 3D printing technology by Siemens in the UK and German rail markets and also follows the company’s commitment to build, service and maintain 13 additional high-speed Velaro trains for RZD to supplement an existing fleet of 16.

The Stratasys machines are being put into operation in St. Petersburg and Moscow and will help to establish Siemens Mobility’s ‘Easy Sparovation Part’ network, which will also encompass a digital inventory of original train parts. When part faults occur, Siemens Mobility will be able to quickly access this inventory and manufacture parts in a range of industrial grade materials on the Fortus 450mc platforms.

Through its partnership with RZD, which is set to run for the next 30 years, Siemens Mobility Russia it striving to maintain not only a fleet of up to 29 trains, but also a 99% fleet availability record.

“These availability figures would be physically impossible to achieve through external part sourcing and traditional manufacturing techniques alone, but Stratasys’ FDM 3D printers gives us the capability to cost-effectively produce the parts in-house, partially eliminating the need for warehousing or tools for a selected range of items,” commented Alexey Fedoseev, Head of Customer Services, Siemens Mobility Russia. “We have already seen the success of the Siemens Mobility ‘Easy Sparovation Part’ business in Germany, where this technology has provided us time-per-part savings of up to 95% compared to traditional manufacturing methods.”

“Thanks to the efficiency-driving capabilities of 3D printing, it’s no surprise that rail maintenance and service providers are continuing to adopt the technology to boost customer service, maintenance and part-manufacturing,” added Bjoern Richter, Strategic Account Manager Siemens, Stratasys. “Siemens Mobility is certainly a pioneer in this regard, driving the uptake of this technology within the rail and mobility sector. We continue to collaborate closely to ensure our solution best addresses the specific needs of this sector and explore entirely new application uses for 3D printing within transportation.”