Sinterit launches three add-ons for benchtop SLS 3D printers

× Expand Sinterit Sandblaster XL.

Additive manufacturing company Sinterit has launched three add-ons for its benchtop selective laser sintering systems.

The Sinterit ATEX Vacuum Cleaner with Cyclone Separator, Sandblaster XL and Sinterit Platform have been designed for use with both Lisa and Lisa PRO SLS models to make the 3D printing process both faster and cleaner.

The company, which expanded its Krakow HQ last month, said the Sinterit ATEX-certified Vacuum Cleaner has been developed to speed up the vacuuming process and recover more unsintered powder for reuse.

Grzegorz Glowa, CTO of Sinterit, said: "We wanted to introduce not only a tool but a device that is individually designed for the SLS environment, this is why only ATEX vacuum cleaners were on our circle of concern. With Cyclone Separator we wanted to design a simple and user-friendly tool made for better maintenance and powder saving. Now, after vacuuming, the user just removes the separator from the powder container, closes the lid and it's ready."

× Expand Sinterit Platform and ATEX Vacuum Cleaner.

The new larger Sandblaster XL features double the workspace compared to its predecessor and has been created specifically for the larger print capacity offered by the Lisa PRO. The XL has two separate nozzles and different nozzle diameters plus additional features such as more protective PE foils.

Lastly, the Sinterit Platform is a simple shelving unit designed to make working with both Lisa systems more convenient and mobile. With two heights included, the platform is said to improve accessibility for tasks such as powder filling, cleaning or maintenance.