Sinterit moves beyond start-up phase as new facility is opened

× Expand Sinterit

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) vendor Sinterit has opened its new headquarters and production facility in Krakow, Poland.

The company says after five years in operation, it is now beyond the start-up phase and the time was right to establish a new facility to enable future growth. This new centre has been equipped to allow Sinterit to increase the production capacity for its 3D printing systems by three times.

Sinterit, in making this move, has decided to locate itself away from the city centre and inside what it referred to locally as the ‘industrial zone’. The company believes it will now be able to implement a more aggressive plan for production and product development, while the organisation of customer training will be made easier and, thanks to its close proximity to Krakow’s logistics hub, so will the shipping of products.

Sinterit

To date, these products include the Lisa and Lisa Pro, which have been designed to bring SLS technology to the benchtop. The machines are supplemented by sieving and sandblasting equipment, as well as Sinterit’s Studio software platform, and a portfolio of six materials. Users of Sinterit technology, of which there are companies in the automotive, medical and fashion industries, have access to PA12, PA11 and TPE powders, amongst others.

Sinterit’s new facility will allow the company to get to work on providing users with more tools and scale its production output as adoption grows.

“We designed everything for our purpose. The new factory is entirely adapted to the needs of SLS printer production and new products development, from warehouse through assembly, products testing areas and the R&D space,” commented Sinterit CEO Maxime Polesello. “The brand new offices allow us to welcome and train our partners. With our new facilities, we have additional means to further deliver our ambitious strategy: increase adoption of AM by making SLS technology accessible to all professionals.”