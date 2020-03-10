Sintratec expands Benelux presence with Bender Additive Manufacturing

× Expand Sintratec forms partnership with Bender AM.

Swiss 3D printer manufacturer Sintratec has announced it is strengthening its presence in Western Europe in partnership with Bender Additive Manufacturing B.V.

The deal with the Netherlands-based additive manufacturing subsidiary of Bendertechniek B.V., a producer of metals and plastics processing machines, means the company's compact selective laser sintering systems are now well represented throughout the Benelux region.

Gabor Koppanyi, Head of Marketing & Sales AT Sintratec, said: "We are very happy to have found an experienced and professional partner with Bender Additive Manufacturing B.V. for the Benelux. With their long-term experience in production machinery and especially in industrial grade 3D printing systems, this is the perfect match for both sides and a great step forward for our local customers."

Bendertechniek B.V. has over 50 years of experience in the sales and service of turning, milling and grinding machines and founded the Bender AM subsidiary back in 2014 to focus on the distribution of 3D printers and related materials for the Dutch and Flemish manufacturing industry.

Henny ten Pas, Sales Manager at Bender Additive Manufacturing B.V., added: "Bender Additive Manufacturing BV, from Veenendaal in The Netherlands, is proud to be a sales partner of Sintratec AG. With their products and services Bender AM completes its portfolio. Sintratec provides us with the possibility to promote additive manufacturing of industrial grade polymer materials at an affordable price."

Sintratec's compact S2 machine will join a host of industrial-grade metal and polymer machinery currently offered by Bender AM including systems from EOS, Gefertec, Lithoz and 3D-MicroPrint.