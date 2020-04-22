SondaSYS expands 3D printer distribution to North America

× Expand SondaSYS SL02 selective laser sintering system.

Polish 3D printer manufacturer SondaSYS has announced it is expanding its distribution network to North America with LeoSparq Ltd.

LeoSparq Ltd., which specialises in custom automation, will now look after all SondaSYS sales and service activities in the U.S. and Canada from its head office Oakville, Ontario.

SondaSys produces a range of 3D printing systems covering selective laser sintering, selective laser melting and stereolithography. Its flagship model, the second generation SL02 which builds on the original SL01, is believed to be the only SLS 3D printer on the market with a built-in option to change the build chamber volume. The company's R&D department is also said to be currently working on a smaller SLS system aimed at the medical market.

Wojciech Gaweł, CTO at SondaSYS said: "The SL02 is rather evolution than revolution. We had improved some elements like building chamber dimensions or laser's power to make SL02 even more versatile - even though we were delighted about previous version of our SLS. On the other hand, we listen to the feedback our customers are providing - so upgrade is the result of that."

Opening up new distribution opportunities for SondaSYS in the North American market, LeoSparq's expertise centres on providing custom industrial automation solutions to various manufacturing industries and R&D centres across automotive, packaging, glass, aviation and defense sectors.

Commenting on the partnership with SondaSYS, Leo Zuchowski, CEO at LeoSparq Ltd., said: "Cooperation with SondaSYS will allow us to carry out orders and projects with the industrial quality required and needed for applications from prototyping to short-run productions. SL02 is an industrial SLS that provides an advantage over the systems offered by other 3D manufacturers. We conducted market research and learned a few things. One of them is that companies in Canada, as well as the United States, are looking for versatile 3D printing devices that can be used in various projects and operations."