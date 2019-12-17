Sports performance eyewear brand Oakley adopts HP full colour 3D printing technology for prototyping

× Expand HP Oakley

Sports performance eyewear brand Oakley is using HP’s full colour Multi Jet Fusion technology to produce functional prototypes.

The company has been supplying the sports industry with performance eyewear products for more than 40 years and first incorporated 3D printing into its design validation process in 1992. In 2018, it began to take advantage of the colour capabilities being offered through HP’s 580 machine to prototype sunglasses, helmets and more.

With the HP full colour technology at their disposal Oakley designers say they have been enjoying the rich detail of models and are able to print parts and commence testing within 24 hours. In those tests, Oakley has highlighted the significance of being able to replicate the final production part by using HP’s lightweight and durable High Reusability CB PA 12 material. Another bonus of the machine is its large build volume which enables larger volumes and larger parts to be printed.

“World-class athletes around the globe depend on Oakley to compete at the highest level,” commented Nicolas Garfias, Head of Design at Oakley. “With HP’s breakthrough 3D printing technology, we will not only accelerate our design to production timeline, but we will also reconceptualise the way our products are made, pushing the boundaries of sports performance to new heights.”

“Oakley has the highest of design standards and our innovative 3D printing technology helps them deliver on that experience for millions of athletes around the world,” added Jeff Fawcett, 3D Printing Product Management at HP Inc. “Together, we are transforming the sports performance community and changing the way the world designs and manufactures consumer products.”