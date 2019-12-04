Stealth Key, 4D printed plants and 3D printed rocket chamber amongst winners of purmundus challenge

The organisers of the purmundus challenge unveiled the winners of the annual additive manufacturing design competition at this year’s Formnext.

A total of seven gold trophies were awarded to projects under the theme of 'beyond 3D printing' which invited participants to submit innovative product design concepts to demonstrate the potential of additive technologies. The competition brought together 38 finalists from 18 different countries, each exploring a number of forward-looking ideas across medicine, 4D printing, bionics, and more.

First prize went to UrbanAlps for Stealth Key, a project founded in 2014 to deliver the world’s first metal 3D printed key protected against unauthorised duplication.

Commenting on the win, Dr. Alejandro Ojeda, CEO and Co-founder of UrbanAlps AG, said: “We are honored that the Stealth Key received this award given the great variety and quality of the finalists. Furthermore, at such a venue as the world leading 3D printing fair. Day by day we strive to make the Stealth Key the killer application the 3D metal printing industry is eagerly awaiting.”

Second place was awarded to Hydrophytes, a 4D printing project by Nicole Hone at the Victoria University of Wellington showing a series of five futuristic aquatic plants that can move organically like living creatures thanks to multi-material PolyJet 3D printing.

Third prize went to CellCore GmbH for a Monolithic Rocket Chamber which combines a fuel inlet, injection head, thrust chamber and innovative structural cooling concept into an integral design made with metal powder bed fusion.

A Special Mention prize was awarded to Diehl Aviation Laupheim GmbH for a 3D Printed Curtain Comfort Header, believed to be the largest series production part made with additive layer manufacturing for cabin interior applications today.

Institut für Technische Optik, Universität Stuttgart took home the Innovation Prize for a 3D printed miniaturised endoscope that pushes the limits of scale and intricacy for printed medical devices, while KUPOL INC. was awarded the Simulation Driven Design award for its KUPOL R1-0 Motorcycle helmet.

Finally, in the visitor selected Public Choice Award, a 3D Printed Mountain Bike Frame from NMU ECO-CAR demonstrated the possibilities of large format metal printing to produce a bike frame without the need to weld.