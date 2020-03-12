Stratasys and m2nxt unite 3D printing and smart manufacturing expertise

3D printing leader Stratasys has announced a partnership with smart manufacturing solutions provider m2nxt Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of machine tool manufacturing company Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., in an effort to expand outreach in the manufacturing sector.

The partnership is said to help prepare businesses in India for Industry 4.0 through combined expertise in 3D printing, smart manufacturing, and application consultations. It supports the Government of India's vision to create a $5 trillion economy fuelled by innovation in manufacturing including using 3D printing to increase competitiveness and operational efficiency.

Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Stratasys India and SEA, said: "In the era of Industry 4.0, manufacturing with additive opens new doors with limitless possibilities. m2nxt's domain expertise in smart manufacturing combined with Stratasys 3D printing will enable our customers in creation of products that are first-to-market, fully customised, and dynamic. We are pleased to welcome m2nxt to the Stratasys partner ecosystem."

In a press release, the companies said they aim to help enterprises to take advantage of "versatile applications of the technology" to accelerate the overall design-to-manufacturing process.

Ravi Raghavan, MD and CEO, BFW added: "Today's disruptive environment of manufacturing is driven by digitalisation, light weighting, usage of alternate materials and alternate processes for creating complex components of various end products. m2nxt has a deep understanding of manufacturing needs and Stratasys is pioneer in material technology and state-of-the-art 3D printing technology - based on FDM and Polyjet. Combination of these two strengths will help Indian Manufacturing ecosystem to explore alternate competitive solutions by deploying the Stratasys 3D machines for applications developed by m2nxt."