Structo partners with pro3dure to expand dental materials range for Velox 3D printing system

Dental 3D printing company Structo has partnered with materials provider pro3dure to give users of its Velox 3D printing platform access to a wider range of dental materials.

The Velox machine encompasses the printing, washing and curing steps of the digital light processing workflow on a single carousel and has been designed in a bid to reduce time and enhance efficiencies. Users are required to load the resin and then can let the automated Velox platform build the part and then lower the print into the washing and curing stations before allowing the engineer to remove the supports and use the part.

To supplement these capabilities with a wide range of materials, Structo has sought a partnership with pro3dure, who has developed more than a dozen 3D printing resins for the dental space. Previously, Structo offered a limited amount of materials, but pro3dure’s portfolio consists of material products designed for the 3D printing of splints, surgical guides, indirect bonding trays and temporary restorations.

“We are committed to continuing developing the Velox ecosystem of hardware, software and materials to empower the delivery of same day dentistry,” commented Huub van Esbroeck, founder at Structo. “Today’s announcement will see Velox users gain access to pro3dure’s range of industry-leading dental 3D printing materials which gives them a range of options for their in-office 3D printing needs. With more partnerships like these, we are confident that the Velox ecosystem will be able to empower dentists to deliver better patient care with revolutionary new solutions.”

“We strive to make our range of dental materials as widely available as possible,” added Dr Martin Klare, CEO of pro3dure. “The Structo Velox is a revolutionary ecosystem that will change how 3D printing is adopted in the dental office and we are proud to introduce our range of 3D printing resins with the world’s largest spectrum of dental applications available on that platform.”