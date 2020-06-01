SynDaver launches desktop 3D printing system after hiring ex-LulzBot talent

× Expand SynDaver Axi SynDaver Axi machine.

SynDaver, a leading manufacturer of synthetic human and animal models for medical education and surgical simulation, has announced its move into the 3D printing space with the launch of desktop extrusion machine.

The company’s Axi 3D printer line has been developed after the creation of a new business division, SynDaver West, which houses talent formerly of LulzBot, recruited after Aleph Object’s troubles last year. SynDaver has been using 3D printing within its manufacturing operations for almost ten years and, harnessing the expertise of its newly acquired workforce, has designed its Axi printer to meet the needs of professionals and general consumers alike.

Axi features a heated, automatic self-levelling and removable build plate, an E3D Hemera toolhead, a large colour touchscreen and is said to boast high precision and dimensional accuracy. It also has a build volume of 280 x 280 x 285 mm, a filament runout sensor and is available at a price of £3,250 through SynDaver or its official channel partners. Distributors include IT-Works 3D, Makerwiz, Midwest Technology, 3D Printlife and Printed Solid. The company is set to release a second 3D printing system early next year.

“When we designed this printer, we incorporated the best features from every other leading printer currently available, fine-tuned to ensure the printer works amazingly well, and made it rugged and remarkably reliable,” commented Curt Ketner, Vice President of SynDaver. “This printer can be used by companies with a need for serious 3D printing capabilities or by 3D printing hobbyists, and we even took security into consideration, so this can be immediately adopted and deployed by the military while maintaining operational security.”

“Axi is highly capable and durable – basically the printer I have always wanted,” added Dr. Christopher Sakezles, founder and CEO of SynDaver. “Still, this is just the beginning for us 0 we are already developing our next printer which is expected to launch sometime in Q1 next year.”