TCT 3Sixty Conference - call for papers – a new philosophy for additive adoption

× Expand TCT 3Sixty is TCT Group’s successful UK flagship event, re-imagined for 2020.

The TCT Group, global leader in delivering 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, is calling for speakers for the inaugural TCT 3Sixty conference, set to take place in Birmingham, UK on 29 September – 01 October, 2020.

What TCT 3Sixty needs

The TCT 3Sixty conference team are looking for speakers with experience in all industries to explore the following three stages of the AM adoption curve:

EVALUATION: Can you provide the right questions for businesses to ask when they’re first exploring AM? Can you help them decide if it’s right for them, which technologies they should consider, and how to access those technologies to best effect? Perhaps you have valuable experience in application discovery you could share?

ADOPTION: Once an organisation has bought in to AM, they need to know how to put it to work. Can you help them identify and mitigate the hurdles that lie ahead? Do you know how best ways to access the technology for a variety of business cases?

OPTIMISATION: Key to growing the market. Can you steer users to bigger, more complex and more mission critical use cases to extract maximum return on their investment? Do you have experience to share in running large or mature AM installations?

Beyond this, as ever if you have or know of an interesting application of AM in whichever industry and at any level, TCT want to hear from you. Applications are the driving force of the conference and the industry at large.

What is TCT 3Sixty?

TCT 3Sixty is TCT Group’s successful UK flagship event, re-imagined for its twenty-fifth edition in 2020 as a result of extensive research carried out in the last 12 months.

The 3D Printing and additive manufacturing industry has grown exponentially in recent years but the measure of machine unit sales growth masks a more deep-rooted set of challenges that the industry faces in order to be truly transformational.

As a result, the industry must do more to underpin technology purchase with a real understanding of how to invest, what to invest in and how to get the best from investments that are made. The market needs a sustainable market development and adoption strategy not a sell more machines strategy and the TCT 3Sixty conference will be the first step in addressing these challenges.

The TCT Group has identified three key groups of potential attendees, defined by where they are in the adoption curve. The content and conferencing for TCT 3Sixty will be uniquely curated so that each of these groups has learning specific to their point in the adoption cycle, enabling a deeper 360-degree understanding at all levels of design, engineering and manufacturing and growing and developing the use of the technology at all levels.

The TCT Group are therefore now looking for high-level speakers to present realistic outlooks concerning the drivers, key issues and challenges of evaluation, adoption and optimisation from all industries and sectors.

All presentation submissions will be assessed for their value to one of the identified groups of attendees and then placed into either of the evaluation, adoption or optimisation streams. For example tips for optimising the technology will be targeted at existing users and advice on how to choose a machine to those about to take their first steps. TCT Group also want to see real examples of the technology being used throughout every presentation. A real driver of adoption is the discovery of applications. The more applications showcased in the programme the more lightbulbs we switch on in the audience!

Application Choice

Materials

Cost

Processes

DFAM

Technology Evaluation

Skills & Workforce

Infrastructure

Access Models

Supply Chain

Technology Optimisation

Software

Post-Processing

Data Protection & Management

Topological Design

If you have expertise in one or more of the above topics and feel you can add some value and knowledge to TCT 3Sixty, The TCT Group would like to hear from you. Please send an abstract (max 200 words), speaker biography and high-resolution headshot to Charlotte Chambers via charlotte.chambers@rapidnews.com or Magda Brzegowy via magda@rapidnews.com no later than Friday 13th March 2020.

Please note: TCT 3Sixty will not accept submissions from exhibitors or potential exhibitors, except those that are part of a sponsored session.