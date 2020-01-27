Notice of postponement for TCT Asia 2020

TCT Asia 2017

VNU Rapid News Ltd has today announced the postponement of the upcoming TCT Asia additive manufacturing event scheduled to take place in Shanghai next month.

In response to the developing pneumonia epidemic of new coronavirus in China, the organisers have made the decision to postpone the event until a later date to ensure the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors. A new date is set to be confirmed after the Chinese new year holidays.

VNU Rapid News Ltd issued the following statement:

Dear Exhibitors and Prospective Visitors,

The TCT Asia team at VNU Rapid News Ltd has been monitoring the developing pneumonia epidemic of new coronavirus infection in Wuhan, Hubei and other areas.

After studying and evaluating the announcements, guidance and news released by relevant national departments and in order to protect the health and safety of our exhibitors and visitors we are sorry to announce that TCT Asia, scheduled to be held Feb 19-21, 2020 will be postponed to a later date. We will confirm the new dates as soon as possible after Chinese new year holidays.

Thank you for your support and participation over the past 5 years to help TCT Asia become the leading 3D printing and additive manufacturing event in China. However, at this critical moment we are primarily concerned with your health and safety. Thank you for your understanding.

We wish you all a healthy, safe and happy Spring Festival!

We will have news on new dates for TCT Asia 2020 in the coming weeks. For updates, follow @TheTCTGroup on Twitter.