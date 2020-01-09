TCT Japan 2020: 3D printing product launches, regional debuts & highlights

× Expand TCT Japan at Big Sight

Between January 29-31, Tokyo Big Sight will play host to the second TCT Japan, welcoming thousands of visitors to see the latest in additive manufacturing innovation. More than 100 exhibitors near and far will set up shop on the TCT Japan show floor for three exhausting days. Here, we run through some of the show highlights and latest launches.

Altech debuts Stratasys J850 – Booth J04

Altech will exhibit Stratasys’ J850 platform in Japan for the very first time after its launch in October. The multi-colour, multi platform is being targeted at designers who wish to streamline the design process and create greater detailed parts. Altech will also present the Stratasys F120, MakerBot Method X, plus solutions from Desktop Metal and Massivit.

Carpenter Additive presents metal materials - Booth V10

The PowderRange portfolio of metal materials will again be brought to TCT Japan, though this time under Carpenter Additive’s branding after its acquisition of LPW Technology in 2018. PowderRange includes powders such as steel, titanium, aluminium, tungsten carbide, cobalt and Scalmalloy, and can be processed on a host of additive manufacturing platforms. Carpenter Additive’s materials have been applied in the aerospace, consumer, energy, medical and transport markets.

Data Design showcases printing, scanning & software solutions – Booth G01

Data Design will present three Markforged platforms, plus products from Autodesk and Artec 3D. Markforged’s Metal X, X7 and Mark Two machines will be on show, as will a host of Artec 3D scanners, including the Micro, Ray, Leo, Eva and Spider devices. Additionally, demoes of Autodesk’s Netfabb will also be given throughout the event.

Digital Metal exhibits binder jetting technology – Booth M17

Digital Metal's DM P2500 metal 3D printer.

Digital Metal will showcase its DM P2500 binder jetting machine which is designed to support both prototyping and production. The system promises high productivity, thanks in large part to its ability to stack components with no support structures and less than 1mm between parts, as well as a changeover to the next job being possible in under 25 minutes. Nearly 100% of unused powder can also be recycled.

DMG Mori to present LaserTEC 12 SLM – Booth J01

DMG Mori returns to TCT Japan to showcase its LASERTEC 12 SLM platform, which is the smaller format machine of its additive manufacturing offering. The machine boasts a build volume of 125 x 125 x 200 mm, utilises a 200 W or 400 W fibre laser, is open to parameter adjustments and is unrestricted in terms of material suppliers. A rePLUG powder module can facilitate automated powder handling between builds and allow a contamination-free swap between materials within two hours.

Freeman Technology goes with the flow – Booth E21

Freeman Technology will present its FT4 Powder Rheometer at TCT Japan. It has been designed to test powders and measure their flowability and can be harnessed by additive manufacturing users to assess the quality of materials for their process. Since flowability has the potential to affect build rate, the FT4 Powder Rheometer can be utilised to help increase productivity.

Formlabs gives Japan debut to 2019 launches – Booth M10

The Form 3L and Form 3.

After a flurry of new product introductions in 2019, TCT Japan visitors will see for the first time the Formlabs 3, 3B and 3L platforms, in addition to the Form 1, 1+ and 2 systems which will be on display in a heritage display area on the company’s booth. Formlabs’ Form 3 line of printers are powered by the company’s Low Force Stereolithography (LFS) technology, which works to reduce the forces exerted on parts during the print process in order to ensure improved surface quality.

Hotty Polymer to introduce extrusion system – Booth M13

Polymer solutions company Hotty Polymer is set to launch an extrusion-based 3D printing system which exclusively processes the company’s 3D printing filaments, including PEEK-like grades and flexible materials. The Sdes1 machine boasts a 250 x 250 x 340 mm build volume and is supported by a growing materials portfolio.

Mimaki highlights full colour technology – Booth H22

Mimaki will showcase its full-colour, UV-curable inkjet platform which can support more than 10 million shades. The 3DUJ-553 machine is able to support the needs of manufacturers, healthcare companies, construction outfits and educators. Mimaki will also present its 3DFF-222 desktop printer which it brought to market last year in partnership with Sindoh.

Mitsui Mining and Smelting launches copper alloy powder – Booth P20

Engineering materials company Mitsui Mining and Smelting is to introduce a copper alloy powder for selective laser melting. The material is said to have a conductivity of 95% of pure copper and a tensile strength more than three times that of pure copper.

nTopology gives Japanese debut to nTop Platform – Booth J19

nTopology will debut its computational modelling software technology in Tokyo, having launched its nTop Platform in the spring of 2019. The company’s flagship product gives users the ability to work on design, simulation and advanced manufacturing processes simultaneously in a single workflow and promises to help engineers better optimise parts and do so more quickly.

Polymaker set for flurry of material launches – Booth G21

Polymaker is set to launch new product family PolyCore, which provides pellets for the growing Medium Area Additive Manufacturing (MAAM) and Big Area Additive Manufacturing (BAAM) screw extrusion-based machines. These pellets are based on Polymaker’s existing formulas and have been modified for high-speed screw extrusion systems. The company will also debut the PolyMide PA6-GF, PolyMide PA6-CF, Polymaker PC-ABS, Polymaker PC-PBT, PolyMax PC-FR and PolyDissolve S2 filaments.

System Inn Nakagomi represents Zortrax – Booth V08

Zortrax m300 dual Zortrax Zortrax M300 Dual.

Zortrax will be represented at TCT Japan by System Inn Nakagomi, who will showcase the M300 Dual platform for the first time. The M300 Dual is a double extrusion platform, upgraded from the M300 Plus, and now supporting water soluble support structures. Apium’ P220 platform will also be exhibited on this stand.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso: Velo 3D, Optomec & a launch of its own – Booth M13

Velo 3D’s Sapphire system will make its Japanese debut, Optomec’s LENS series will be showcased and metal components from Sintavia will be featured, all on Taiyo Nippon Sanso’s TCT Japan stand. The company will also introduce the 3DPro, a powder drying cabinet.