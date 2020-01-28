TCT Magazine launches Japanese edition

JTB Communication Design Co. (JCD), Rapid News Publications (RNP) and e.x.press Co. are pleased to announce the launch of the Japanese version of TCT Magazine. To celebrate this launch, we will distribute a limited edition of the first issue at TCT Japan held jointly by JCD and RNP at the Tokyo Big Sight from 29 – 31 January 2020.

TCT Magazine has developed for more than 25 years, with the aim of accelerating and optimizing manufacturing processes by applying 3D printing/AM technologies, to develop new products and technologies in all industries.

In February 2018, JCD and RNP announced the partnership alliance to organize TCT Japan, one of Japan's largest 3D printing and AM events.

The global AM market is expected to be worth 18,000,000,000* USD by 2021. To support the growth of the Japanese market, the organisers of TCT Japan, JTB Communication Design Co. and Rapid News Publications will be launching a limited edition issue of the new Japanese version of TCT Magazine through a e.x.press Co., Ltd.

Looking ahead, the 3 companies will collaborate to develop a digital version that will publish the latest 3D printing and AM-related news - in Japanese. The TCT Magazine Japan edition will establish a platform to enable real-world and digital interactive networking throughout the year and contribute to the growth of the domestic 3D printing and AM industries.

*(IDC Japan)

For further information or to register for your free ticket visit: www.tctjapan.jp