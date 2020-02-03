Tensabelt speeds up production with 3D printed tooling from BCN3D

× Expand Tensabelt says it has revolutionised its workflow with 3D printed tooling. (Credit: BCN3D)

3D printing outfit BCN3D has revealed how fellow Barcelona-based company Tensabelt has been using its desktop systems to enhance its workflow with custom 3D printed tooling, jigs and fixtures.

Tensabelt, which produces devices for queue management systems such as barriers, cones and roll-up belts, has been using BCN3D’s machines to create a more flexible and economical alternative to costly aluminium tools which typically take several weeks to manufacture.

To keep up with growing customer demand, the company brought a Sigmax printer in-house which is now allowing the team to quickly fabricate new tools and prototype functional designs within 24 hours, enabling savings of up to 200 Euro per piece.

“With additive manufacturing we fabricate jigs and fixtures, such as the pieces we use to mechanise the parts that come from our plastic injection moulds”, explains Tensabelt’s Global Production Manager, Clara Bazán. "The parts, manufactured in PLA thanks to their BCN3D Sigmax 3D printer, are customised for each task and “100% functional in our daily work”.

In one example, a fixed tooling piece which would have originally cost 250 Euro to manufacture traditionally via a service provider with a lead time of 25 days now only costs the company 14 Euro to 3D print in-house with a lead time of one business day.

In addition to reducing manufacturing time and costs, Bazán adds that the technology has also enabled the company to be less conservative, encouraging them to take more calculated risks and keep innovating.

BCN3D’s flagship Sigma and Sigmax R19 3D printers feature a dual-extrusion system called IDEX (Independent Dual Extruder) which allows identical or symmetrical models to be printed simultaneously. BCN3D says it has already sold more than 5,000 of its systems and counts BMW and NASA amongst early customers.