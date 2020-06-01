Tethon 3D launches ceramic powder for binder jet 3D printing

Tethon 3D

Tethon 3D has announced the launch of its Tethonite Mullite ceramic powder for binder jet additive manufacturing.

Though Tethon 3D has, in the last 12 months, launched a DLP 3D printing system and secured a patent on its own binder jetting method, the company's origins are in the development of materials. The company is also to soon release a beta version of a UV curable mullite ceramic resin for stereolithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) 3D printing technology.

Mullite Tethonite represents the fifth addition to Tethon’s ceramic powder portfolio, with other products including High Alumina, Porcelain, Stoneware and Earthenware. Parts produced with Mullite Tethonite are said to boast thermal stress resistance and low thermal conductivity, with furnace liners, electrical insulators and heat exchange parts being touted as suitable applications. In addition to the new ceramic powder, Tethon is also offering a companion binder, and has recommended sintering temperatures of 1750-1850°C. It is compatible with a range of binder jetting platforms on the market.

“Ceramic powder material development continues to be an area of focus for us,” commented Tethon 3D CEO Karen Linder. “We have over a decade of R&D experience and expertise with ceramic powders in binder jetting additive manufacturing applications.”

“Ceramic and metal additive manufacturing is growing at a rapid pace,” added Trent Allen, President at Tethon 3D. “We believe that some of the largest growth we’ll see in the next five years is pushing the current boundaries of how things are post-processes. We see a lot of value in printing Mullite material into custom kiln furniture and refractory products.”