The 3D Measurement Company adds two new ScanTech 3D scanning and measurement devices to portfolio ahead of MACH 2020

The 3D Measurement Company (T3DMC) is to demo two new additions to its 3D scanning and measurement portfolio at the MACH exhibition in the UK this April.

Representing an extension of its distribution partnership with ScanTech, T3DMC will showcase the TrackScan P22 optical tracking scanner and the versatile AXE B11 3D portable scanner. The company agreed to become a reseller of ScanTech in 2018 and offers a range of its products, including devices from its Prince, iReal, HSCAN and KSCAN series. It has now added the TrackScan P22 and AXE B11 to that portfolio.

TrackScan P22 has been designed to enable the acquisition of dimensional data and geometric information in high accuracy and quick time. It can be leveraged to support product development, quality control, inspection and reverse engineering, while boasting 3D laser scanning technology with 0.020mm resolution and a flexible probing function with 0.030mm single-point repeatability.

Meanwhile, the AXE-B11 is a portable, lightweight and cost-effective option for quality and design engineering projects. It has an integrated photogrammetry system with a volumetric accuracy of 0.020mm/m, an absolute accuracy of 0.020 mm and a measuring rate of 1,300,000 measurements per second. A single blue laser line feature facilitates the data capture of complex objects with limited accessibility, such as deep holes.

Both devices will be highlighted on T3DMC’s MACH booth (Stand 19-503) between April 20-24th.

“We are very excited about bringing these innovative 3D scanning solutions to the UK market. MACH is a world-renowned trade show and it will give our team an excellent opportunity to demonstrate both the TrackScan P22 and the portable AXE B11 3D scanner and to answer visitors’ questions about how they can use these versatile and cost-effective products to save time and money in their own businesses,” commented Adam Stanley, Managing Director at T3DMC.

T3DMC is also set to exhibit at TCT 3Sixty (formerly TCT Show) which will take place in Birmingham, UK between September 29th and October 1st, 2020.