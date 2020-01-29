The Barnes Group Advisors opens up additive manufacturing training programme

TBGA_logo2

Independent additive manufacturing consultancy The Barnes Group Advisors (TBGA) is opening up its additive manufacturing training programme with a three-day course in Pittsburgh next month.

The Additive Manufacturing Certificate, which has previously only been available to manufacturers directly, is being offered in an open enrolment format to professionals wishing to gain a practical understanding of AM including critical aspects of the technology and how to generate value for their business. TBGA says previous participants have reported a 40:1 return on investment in company savings using AM.

TBGA Founder and Managing Director, John Barnes, commented: “Our AM Training has successfully reached big groups of learners at large manufacturers and identified more than $3M worth of AM savings. Now we want to also reach the small to medium size business that needs to upskill 1 to 5 people.”

Presented by experienced TBGA advisors, the certificate is designed around a team-based exercise which will see participants develop a business case for AM adoption in a real world scenario. Training is split into the following areas; discovering AM, AM technology and materials, design for additive, and AM business case economics.

Training will take place on 11-13 February at the new Mill 91 facility in Pittsburgh. Presenting sponsor Neighborhood 91, Pittsburgh’s recently announced AM production campus at Pittsburgh airport, will also be providing a scholarship opportunity for a place on the course.