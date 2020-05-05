The Chiron Group launches laser metal deposition 3D printing system

× Expand Jürgen Jeibmann, Fraunhofer IWS Dresden Laser metal deposition wire Wire-based laser metal deposition.

The Chiron Group, a manufacturer of CNC equipment, has announced the launch of its first 3D printing system designed to produce large and complex parts.

Expanding its core competencies, the AM Cube is said to be suitable for printing near net shape components, as well as coating and repairing parts. Chiron believes the machine has application potential in an array of vertical markets, including aerospace and energy.

The AM Cube is powered by laser metal deposition technology and a patented process that facilitates the combination of wire and powder materials at different production phases within a single manufacturing process. This is made possible by an auto print head change function which can swap heads during active printing and coating processes.

Chiron has made sure to enable the use of both wire and powder to enhance the machine’s flexibility, highlighting how coating with powder is a commonly used process in many industrial settings, while wire-based laser metal deposition delivers better safety characteristics and a reduction in waste material. With the ability to incorporate both into the same manufacturing process, operators can feasibly harness both sets of capabilities for the same component.

Other features of the AM Cube include its conventional cartesian coordinate system, similar to those found in the CNC world, and the ability for the platform to be reconfigured from 4-axis machining to 5-axis machining ‘with relatively little effort.’ The AM Cube is also equipped with sensors and is said to meet all relevant safety requirements for operation without human monitoring and can be flooded with protective gas to reduce oxidation when using reactive material like titanium.

Currently, a pilot customer is testing the AM Cube to ensure its suitability for application in industrial settings, prior to its release to market.

“The Additive Manufacturing department is a start-up within our own business group,” commented Axel Boi, Head of Additive Manufacturing at The Chiron Group. “With this 3D metal printer, made by Chiron, we are creating a facility for manufacturing larger components with long procurement times and high material prices. This technology can be used effectively in the mechanical engineering, tool manufacturing, energy production and aerospace sectors. These are all important target sectors for The Chiron Group.”