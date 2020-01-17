Thor3D announces 3D scanning bundles with Zbrush and Cyborg

3D scanner manufacturer, Thor3D has announced two new bundles for its Calibry handheld scanner this week.

The first sees the company team with Zbrush developer Pixologic on a bundle aimed at digital artists, video game and product designers. By partnering with the digital sculpting leader, used by leading VFX artists across film and AAA video games from The Lord of the Rings to The Last of Us, the company believes the bundle, priced at 6,495 USD, will help cut costs and speed up the workflow for 3D modellers.

Using the Calibry 3D scanner, artists will be able to capture real people or objects in fine detail without the need for expensive scanning stations or huge computing power to process the data.

In one case, Thor3D was able to scan one of its team members using the Calibry scanner and post-process the model in under 10 minutes, ready for importing to Zbrush and manipulating into a fantasy character.

“With Calibry and Zbrush combined together, digital sculptors, artists and designers can get their projects done so much easier,” Anna Zevelyov, CEO and Co-Founder of Thor3D said. “We continue to expand the portfolio of our bundles and are proud to collaborate with Zbrush.”

The second bundle comes in partnership with nPowerSoftware, the developer of Cyborg 3D MeshToCAD, to provide a quick solution for specialists needing to convert freeform mesh to CAD.

Aimed at users in the automotive, medical and industrial design sectors, Cyborg allows sculpted and scanned meshes, known to be time-consuming in terms of reverse engineering, into CAD at a rapid rate.

For example, a sample scan of a human foot from the Calibry scanner was able to be reverse engineered in the software in just 10 minutes.

Cyborg 3D MeshtoCAD is compatible with well-known CAD packages including SolidWorks, Solid Edge, Rhino and Autodesk Inventor.