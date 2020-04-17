Titomic becomes first Research Service Provider certified 3D printing company

× Expand Titomic Titomic Kinetic Fusion Titomic Kinetic Fusion

Australian metal 3D printing company Titomic has been certified as a Research Service Provider (RSP), making it the first additive manufacturing company to achieve the status.

Awarded by Innovation and Science Australia, the statutory body that advises the Australian Government on innovation, research and science issues, the RSP certification will allow Titomic to provide scientific or technical expertise and resources to perform research and development work for other companies. Titomic says this will help further the adoption of its Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) technology in industries such as aerospace and defence.

The RSP status also means the Melbourne-based company can now attract R&D work through off-set credits from major defence primes. Australian Government defines offsets as being a requirement for a percentage of the contract’s value to be subcontracted locally or for other forms of benefit to be granted, such as R&D work.

Titomic Managing Director, Jeff Lang, said: “More than ever, today’s investments in R&D breakthroughs by Australian companies will determine the size of future sovereign advanced manufacturing capabilities and commercial dividends being paid back into Australia’s future economy.

“Conducting R&D through an RSP provides considerable commercial incentives for companies, including the assurance that the RSP provides certified, quality R&D services without the company having to invest in the specialist staff or infrastructure required themselves.”

Read more: TCT talks to Titomic about the application of its metal 3D printing technology

TKF is a solid-state metal AM technology, which enables large, complex parts to be produced with dissimilar metals using a cold spray process developed by the national research organisation CSIRO. Titomic’s RSP R&D expertise lies in aerospace, manufacturing and materials engineering and will provide companies with the opportunity to begin their R&D activities at Titomic’s Melbourne bureau, utilising their Government grants and claiming R&D tax concession offsets for eligible works undertaken.

Swinburne University of Technology, Professor Chris Berndt, said: “As a key research partner of Titomic, we are proud to see this certification awarded to the company. At Swinburne, we are home to Australian Research Council’s Centre in Surface Engineering for Advanced Materials (SEAM) where we continue to research material science innovations through advanced technologies such as TKF. We look forward to a mutually prosperous partnership to train future industry-fit ‘plug-&-play’ professionals and provide immediate economic outcomes that can evolve from industrial transformations.”