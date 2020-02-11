Ultimaker grows leadership team

× Expand Ultimaker Utrecht (Credit: Creative Valley)

Desktop 3D printing leader Ultimaker has announced the expansion of its leadership team to support global growth with four new additions to its C-level suite and software department.

Joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) is Sebastiaan Verhaar, who brings over 16 years experience as a business development lead at Google and Equinix, and is tasked with driving Ultimaker's growth alongside commercial teams in the APAC, EMEA, and U.S. regions.

As Ultimaker's new Chief Information Officer (CIO), Siebe Beintema will help to further define the company’s IT Strategy to support the growth and development of IT and IT-related teams, and will be responsible for IT management, web development, ERP, as well as software and services delivery platform.

Supporting Beintema will be Paul Heijmans, Ultimaker's new VP Application Software R&D who has been brought on to focus on shaping the company's software strategy, development of Ultimaker Cura and other future software related services. Heijmans will lead the R&D application software department, backed by 20 years of experience in software engineering including developing custom software, building software products and software as a service.

Finally, Mariska van IJzerloo joined Ultimaker towards the end of last year as Chief People Officer (CPO) and is responsible for HR, People and Leadership Development, and Sustainability with more than 15 years experience at companies like REEBOK, DENSO and Arcadis.

Ultimaker has continued to grow its operations, products and customer base over the last 12 months with enhancements to its S5 platform and a number of partnerships with leading brands such as L'Oreal, Ford and Volkswagen. Back in July Ultimaker unveiled new branding and a relocation of its global headquarters to Utrecht in The Netherlands. To date, the company employs over 400 employees with locations in New York, Boston, and Singapore, plus production facilities in Europe and the U.S.