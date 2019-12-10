Velo3D expands into Japan as 3D printing distribution alliance is struck with TNSC

× Expand Velo3D Velo3D

Velo3D has announced its expansion into the Japanese market through welding equipment supplier Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC).

TNSC will distribute Velo3D’s metal 3D printing equipment throughout the country and provide service to support users.

Velo3D launched its Sapphire metal additive manufacturing system in the summer of 2018 with its Flow print preparation software and recently followed it up with the development and release of its Assure quality control software. It can so far count the likes of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing and Boom Supersonic among the companies to have adopted its metal 3D printing technology, reinforcing the focus on manufacturing CEO Benny Buller told TCT about in July. The company believes it is bringing to market a machine that users can rely on and one that doesn’t force them into ‘extensive redesign.

Through TNSC, who will purchase and install the complete Velo3D offering as part of the agreement, the first in Japan and second in Asia Pacific to do so, Velo3D is confident it can make a big impact in the Japanese market.

“Our mission is to enable OEMs in our key market verticals to gain trust in 3D metal printing as a dependable manufacturing technology,” commented Benny Buller, founder and CEO of Velo3D. “Our end-to-end solution enables users to adopt additive manufacturing without extensive redesign, increasing the viability of 3D metal printing of existing parts. We believe TNSC is the best representative of this message in Japan, based on their unique expertise in welding processes, heat treatment and gas optimisation.”

“This partnership is a key part of our total solution strategy in the additive manufacturing market by partnering with market leading laser powder bed fusion technology suppliers,” added Kunihiro Kobayashi, Corporate Officer, TNSC. “Velo3D’s laser powder bed fusion solution is the most differentiated in the market with its SupportFree capabilities, providing the capacity to print even the most complex geometries with quality and consistency. We are excited to bring the Sapphire machine to Japanese customers.”