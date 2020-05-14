Visagio and DiManEx partner to strengthen use of 3D printing in supply chains

× Expand DiManEx DiManEx Supply Chain Inspector DiManEx's Supply Chain Inspector.

Management consultancy Visagio and supply chain specialists DiManEx BV have announced a partnership that intends to strengthen the use of 3D printing within supply chains.

DiManEx will combine its end-to-end platform, powered by its Supply Chain Inspector which helps to identify suitable additive manufacturing applications, with Visagio’s supply chain services to help companies integrate 3D printing and enable them to manufacture parts on-demand.

The companies say the partnership represents a ‘step change’ in how they address the needs of the market, but highlight how the recent supply and demand disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic show the need for manufacturers to consider how they can overcome supply chain disruptions in the future.

“Together, Visagio and DiManEx form a powerful combination. DiManEx provides analytics of vast amounts of technical and supply chain data, engineering services and a network of additive manufacturing partners under one roof,” commented Len Pannett, Managing Partner EMEA at Visagio. “This complements Visagio’s capabilities in supply chain, inventory optimisation and data management, enabling organisations to quickly increase service levels, reduce costs and improve efficiencies in their supply chains.”

“Companies are increasingly looking fir ways to optimise thir supply chains and mitigate risks, such as those brought about by pandemics or geo-political tensions,” commented Tibor van Melsem Kocsis, founder and CEO of DiManEx. “Our platform embeds 3D printing in supply chains easily, realising the concept of ‘digital inventory at your fingertips, ordered at a click of a button.’ Coupled with Visagio’s industry and management expertise, this is a winning combination for supply chain optimisation.”