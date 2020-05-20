Wayne Pensky joins 3D Systems as interim Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Pensky appointed interim CFO at 3D Systems.

3D Systems has announced another change to its C-level executive team today with the appointment of Wayne Pensky as interim Chief Financial Officer.

Pensky, former CFO of Hexcel Corporation, will take on the role as of May 26th following the resignation of CFO Todd Booth as the 3D printing company commences an executive search to find a permanent replacement.

Coming out of retirement, Pensky spent the last 24 years of his career at Hexcel, a multinational manufacturer of advanced composite materials used in aerospace and industrial applications, with the last 10 years spent serving as CFO before his retirement in 2017. During that time, Hexcel's revenue doubled to more than 2 billion USD and its net income grew nearly four-fold.

The news arrives just a week after 3D Systems announced the appointment of manufacturing veteran Jeff Graves as its new President and CEO. Graves is set to take over next week from Vyomesh Joshi who announced plans to retire back in February.

"I am excited and grateful to have a person of Wayne's calibre take a pause in his retirement to join our leadership team on an interim basis," said Graves. "Wayne is a seasoned CFO with tremendous experience and a proven track record who will help ensure that we make meaningful progress during this transition period."