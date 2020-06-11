Wilhelmsen partners with F-drones to deliver spare 3D printed parts to maritime companies

× Expand Hans Fredrik Wilhelmsen Part of Wilhelmsen group image collection.

Wilhelmsen’s Marine Products division has partnered with a Singaporean drone delivery provider to carry 3D printed spare parts to their final destination.

Signing a Memorandum of Understanding, F-drones will be responsible for last mile delivery of spare 3D printed components, ordered by a host of maritime companies via Wilhelmsen.

Through an Exclusive Early Adopter Program starting late last year, Wilhelmsen is distributing 3D printed marine parts on-demand to the vessels of six customers around the world. Berge Bulk, Carnival Maritime, Thome Ship Management, OSM Maritime Group, Executive Ship Management and Wilhelmsen Ship Management are all leveraging the service in a bid to reduce high supply chain cots, long lead times and the environmental impact associated with traditional means of manufacture.

Supporting Wilhelmsen’s 3D printed spare part service will be F-drones, a developer of fully electric, fully autonomous drones designed for maritime logistics. The company completed its first test deliveries in December 2019 and will commence commercial flights with its HyperLaunch product, which can carry a 5kg load over 50km, later this year. By the second half of 2021, F-drones is expected to complete development of HyperLaunch Heavy, which will have the capacity to carry a 100kg load of 100km.

“Exploring safe, reliable and inexpensive alternatives for last mile delivery of our 3D printed parts to our customers is key for us moving forward,” commented Hakon Ellekjaer, Head of Venture, 3D Printing, Wilhelmsen. “F-Drones is actively developing a solution and their ambitions are very much aligned with our own, to disrupt the existing supply chain and offer a service that is faster, cheaper and greener.”

“We are excited to be working together with Wilhelmsen’s 3D printing venture, which is at the forefront of commercialising on-demand manufacturing for the maritime industry,” added Yeshwanth Reddy, co-founder of F-drones. “Its capability can provide a large variety of parts in different shapes, sizes and materials. With our drones that can carry much bigger items over longer distances, we can catalyse the adoptions of on-demand printing of parts for the maritime industry.”