Zortrax launches 3D printing service

Zortrax has announced the launch of a 3D printing service which harnesses the company’s entire product portfolio.

It will allow customers who want to adopt 3D printing but who can’t justify acquiring a machine and using it in-house to access printed parts for their prototyping, tooling or end-use product applications. Zortrax’s print farm consists of over 200 3D printing systems, made up of its five extrusion-based models and single resin-based model, and will be used to meet the needs of companies all over the world.

Businesses and individuals can use the service by filling out a form on the Zortrax website and uploading a CAD file for Zortrax’s specialists to review. The specialists will determine which of Zortrax’s LPD, LPD Plus or UV LCD technologies is most suited to the application and which of the company’s wide range of materials. LPD and LPD Plus technologies are the extrusion options. The former has single extrusion capabilities and powers Zortrax’s M200 Plus and M300 Plus machines, while the latter has dual extrusion capabilities and powers the M300 Dual, Inventure and recently launched Endureal systems. UV LCD, meanwhile, is the resin-based process used in the Zortrax Inkspire platform.

Zortrax believes this range of printing capability will allow it to serve a range of applications, from the dental and jewellery products to electronic housings and automotive parts.

“The introduction of custom printing services is another stage in the company’s development and a response to market needs,” commented Zortrax CEO Rafał Tomasiak. “We want to be not only a manufacturer of equipment but also a partner for everyone interested in implementing 3D technology in their projects or on the production line. Custom printing means opening another segment of customers who do not necessarily have their own equipment but who want to take advantage of the possibilities offered by 3D printing.”