Navigating the 3D Printing Landscape: Choosing the Right Solution for Your Application

JOIN THE EXPERTS: OCTOBER 17 2024 | 10.00 (EDT) | 15.00 (BST) | 16.00 (CEST)

Once reserved for prototyping, 3D printing now offers transformative benefits at every stage of product development—from initial concept design to final production and everything in between. The expanding range of materials, increased automation, and faster print speeds are driving adoption across diverse industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, dental, and jewellery.

As the market grows, so too does the innovation, bringing a wealth of new technologies and choices to explore. But in a landscape filled with such variety, how do you choose the right technology for your specific application needs?

Join TCT and experts from 3D Systems in an interactive discussion as they guide you through selecting the right build area, understanding material properties, evaluating printer throughput, and prioritising aesthetics. We'll help you navigate the complexities of 3D printing to find the perfect match for your requirements.

Learning Objectives

Understand the Evolution of 3D Printing

Explore a Range of Technologies

Discover Key Considerations for Choosing a 3D Printer

Align Technology with your Needs

Speakers

Expand 3D Systems

Michael Simmons | Manager, Application Innovation Group | 3D Systems

Michael Simmons is an advanced application engineer at 3D Systems and manages the Application Development Lab in Berkeley, CA, as part of the broader Application Innovation Group. Michael has extensive experience in expanding the use of 3D printing to a wide range of markets, including, healthcare, consumer technology, and lifestyle applications. In recent years, his focus has been on developing, and scaling mass complex manufacturing workflows in collaboration with industry leaders including Meta and TE Connectivity.

Expand 3D Systems

Chris Catlett | Director of Sales | 3D Systems

Chris Catlett is the Director of Sales at 3D Systems, with a background in mechanical engineering, and over 18 years of experience selling 3D Scanning solutions, CAD/CAM solutions, and 3D printing solutions. Chris has worked with customers in a wide range of markets including aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer goods, foundries, and healthcare. Currently, he is working alongside his team, collaborating with customers, to help identify and provide the appropriate printer solutions, to support the customers business needs today and into the future.

Expand 3D Systems

Paul Miller | Product Marketing Manager | 3D Sytems

Paul Miller has been part of the Product and Marketing teams at 3D Systems for 3 years and has over 19 years of experience in Marketing, Sales, and Product Management. He has expertise in both B2B and B2C products within the 3D printing, packaging, software, and print industries. Paul's primarily responsible for marketing new printer and materials product offerings from 3D systems across industries including aerospace, defense, automotive, motor sports, consumer technology, jewelry, and more. His role involves working cross-functionally across R&D, product development, sales, customers, and end-users.

Moderator

Expand RNG

Laura Griffiths | Head of Content | TCT Group

Laura serves as Head of Content across The TCT Group’s print and digital content including editorial insights, podcasts and live events from the TCT Group's international portfolio. Laura has 10 years of experience reporting daily on the latest additive manufacturing news, industries and user stories, exploring everything from pertinent industry challenges to end-use applications and the people behind them. Laura is also a Women in 3D Printing Ambassador.