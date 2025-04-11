The Future of 3D Scanning & Industrial Metrology with SHINING 3D

× Expand SHINING 3D

JOIN THE EXPERTS: APRIL 29, 2025 | 14.00 (BST)

The world of industrial metrology is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by the demand for faster, smarter, and more precise solutions. As industries embrace digitalization, the need for advanced 3D scanning technologies has never been greater. In this exclusive webinar SHINING 3D shares how it is leading this revolution and shaping the future of precision metrology.

Discover how SHINING 3D’s Metrology brand is at the forefront of these advancements, delivering innovative, user-friendly technologies that empower industries to achieve new levels of efficiency and accuracy.

This webinar is more than just a product showcase—it’s a glimpse into the future of industrial innovation. Whether you’re a decision maker, engineer, or industry enthusiast, you’ll gain valuable insights into how 3D digital technologies are transforming industries and driving the next wave of global progress.

Learning objectives:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the SHINING 3D Metrology brand’s vision, mission, and core values.

Discover how SHINING 3D achieves unparalleled precision through advanced technologies and rigorous quality control.

Speakers

Li Tao | CEO | SHINING 3D

Li Tao, CEO of SHINING 3D, founded the company in 2004 with a specialization in high-precision 3D vision technologies to address complex component inspection challenges and streamline digital modeling workflows. Under his leadership, SHINING 3D has cultivated a proprietary innovation ecosystem and implemented a balanced development strategy that strategically integrates autonomous R&D, standardized protocols, quality assurance frameworks, and global brand operations. This comprehensive approach has positioned the company as a globally recognized leader in 3D vision technology.

Sunny Wong | General Manager of International Business Division | SHINING 3D

With nearly 20 years of unwavering commitment to 3D digitizing technology and solutions and 14 years of specialization in digital dental solutions, during the journey of the development and growth of SHINING 3D, we firmly believe that customer feedback is the key to driving product technology innovation. Embracing a strategy of globalization alongside localized service and support has been instrumental in propelling us forward.

Zhao Liang (Clark) | International Industrial 3D Digitizing Product Director and Director of 3D Digitizing Dept. Americas | SHINING 3D

An industrial 3D metrology expert, Clark graduated from University Stuttgart, Germany (M.Sc. in Geomatics Engineering). With 12 years of global experience in optical 3D measurement technologies, he has comprehensive expertise spanning technics in 3D digitizing technologies, various know-how knowledge across manufacturing industries, strategic insight on global market trend, strong leadership and execution for regional sales management.

Harek Shen | Product Manager & Technical Supervisor | SHINING 3D

As Metrology product manager & technical supervisor at SHINING 3D, Harek is focusing on metrology and providing more realistic solutions. Our ultimate goal is to make the technology of 3D metrology a reality in every industry and to improve the efficiency of every process.

Gustavo Barbosa I Application Engineer Latam Americas I SHINING 3D

This is Gustavo Barbosa, an Industrial Engineer with over five years of specialized experience in 3D scanning and metrology. He currently serves as an Application Engineer at SHINING 3D, overseeing operations across the LATAM Americas region. His expertise spans both handheld and automated 3D scanning technologies, with a strong focus on process optimization and the implementation of high-precision measurement solutions.