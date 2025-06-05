Specialist’s Insights: 3D Printed Anatomical Models for Medical Training

× Expand Stratasys

JOIN THE EXPERT: JULY 9, 2025 | 16.00 (GMT+1)

Join us for an exclusive session on how advanced 3D printing is enabling more effective, scalable, and anatomically accurate surgical training.

Alexander Hechenberger, founder of Addion GmbH, leading provider of high-fidelity surgical simulation models, will share real-world applications of multi-material 3D printing in medical training. You'll gain a firsthand look into how Addion collaborates with top institutions to replicate the mechanical behavior and visual detail of human anatomy with unprecedented precision.

This webinar offers practical insights for those evaluating next-generation training tools: from improving procedural accuracy and consistency to accelerating trainee readiness and reducing reliance on cadavers.

By attending this webinar, you will:

Understand how multi-material 3D printing is essential in developing high-fidelity anatomical models for surgical training.

Learn how Addion GmbH collaborates with medical institutions to accurately replicate complex biological structures.

Explore real-world applications of 3D printed models across ophthalmology, soft tissue, and bone simulations.

Gain insights into how 3D printing improves procedural accuracy, repeatability, and training scalability.

Who should attend:

Surgeons

Clinical educators

Hospital procurement leaders

Medical device trainers

And anyone involved in simulation-based training or healthcare innovation.