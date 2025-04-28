The Force of Simulation: Mastering Drop Tests with SOLIDWORKS

× Expand Dassault Systèmes

JOIN THE EXPERTS: JUNE 10, 2025 | 14.00 (BST)

The galaxy of product design is vast, and you can wield the power of SOLIDWORKS Simulation to create better-performing, higher-quality, and more consumer-friendly products - all while reducing costs in time and effort. By integrating advanced modelling with cutting edge simulation techniques, you’ll be able to design and test like never before. With virtual twins, you can create simulations earlier in the development process, making your designs stronger, smarter, and faster.

One such critical test in the universe of product development is the Drop Test, performed across industries and planets far and wide. But is there a better way? A virtual way?

Join us for this epic journey where we’ll explore:

What is a Physical Drop Test?

Why Conduct Drop Tests?

Who Uses Drop Tests?

Do Virtual Methods Exist?

What Tools Are Available?

With SOLIDWORKS Simulation, you have everything you need to turn your designs into successes—without the trial-and-error of the dark side.

May the Simulation be with you!

×

Learning objectives:

Understand the Purpose and Importance of Drop Testing

Explore Virtual Simulation as an Alternative to Physical Testing

Learn to Integrate Advanced Simulation into the Design Process

Enhance Product Development with SOLIDWORKS Simulation Tools

Speakers

Expand John McCready

John McCready | Senior Specialist in DASSAULT SYSTEMES

John McCready is a full-time simulation advocate within SOLIDWORKS, focusing on structural F.E.A. applications and collaborative solutions on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. He is certified on various SOLIDWORKS (CSWP) and SIMULIA courses, including Multiphysics Modelling & Simulation, Physics Solvers, Simulation Based Design, and Simulation Data Science. With an academic background in Aerospace Engineering and advanced materials, he has spent 10+ years supporting Aerospace and Transportation customers with their design and engineering requirements, primarily around simulation. John strives to put cutting edge simulation technology and understanding into the hands of every creator, to leverage knowledge driven design insights for sustainable product creation.