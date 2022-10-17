105 Innovators on Innovators: Joe Allison & Mike Littrell on building service bureaus and launching new AM technologies

Over their respective 25 and 30+ year careers, Mike Littrell and Joe Allison have often bumped into each other at 3D printing trade shows. Typically, they would exchange pleasantries, discuss how their businesses are going, maybe point each other to the most exciting new technology being exhibited that week.

But scarcely have they had the opportunity to sit down and have an in-depth conversation about what it took to establish and build their BuildParts and Solid Concepts bureaus, what their thoughts are on the current state of the 3D printing industry, and just how excited they are to bring the WAV and STEP technologies to market via Paxis and Evolve.

In our latest Innovators on Innovators episode, Littrell and Allison do just that.

When discussing the rate of innovation within the additive manufacturing space, Allison offered: "The way this has been working so far, has been one application at a time, we champion this technology into use. And it started with prototypes, and then it moved into end use production parts, and then we keep innovating each piece of technology so that we can then expand into other applications. And it might seem slow right now, while we're in the middle of it and watching it. But I guarantee in 100 years from now when you look at the graph, there's a huge inflection point going on right now."

