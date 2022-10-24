106 Executive Interview: Formlabs' new President of Healthcare explains why 3D printing is only scratching the surface in medical

In our latest Executive Interview, we speak to the newly appointed President of Healthcare at Formlabs Guillaume Bailliard.

Bailliard has been working in the healthcare sector for 25 years, serving a range of leadership roles in early-stage healthcare companies and working within industries leaders like GE Healthcare.

In his new role as President of Healthcare at Formlabs, Bailliard is set to be tasked with creating a global growth strategy that spans product development and go-to-market planning for both medical and dental.

On the Additive Insight podcast, he shared his thoughts on the opportunities for 3D printing in the medical space, as well as what he will bring to his role at Formlabs.

When discussing reimbursement codes in private healthcare systems and how that might impact the adoption of 3D printing in those environments, Bailliard says: "It's kind of like a necessary evil, but it's super important part of the equation. I'd like to believe that if you're doing something clinically valuable, it's not necessary. And obviously, we're going to continue pushing that envelope and supporting that process but we don't intend we don't believe that it's a must have."

