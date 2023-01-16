114 Additive Insight: Terry Wohlers on his 35-year career in 3D printing

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, we're joined by additive manufacturing industry consultant and analyst Terry Wohlers.

Wohlers, the founder of Wohlers Associates and a frequent speaker on the 3D printing conference circuit, has been working in the industry since the late 1980s.

Throughout this Executive Interview episode, the TCT Hall of Famer tells us how his introduction to 3D printing technology came about, what motivated him to pursue a career in a nascent industry, and the journey of his business from a one-man band to a company owned by ASTM International.

Wohlers also provides his insight on the development of the technology over the last three and a half decades, and tells us what's next for him, both professionally and personally.

Learn more about 3D printing with DuraForm PAx Black and DuraForm PAx Natural (SLS) from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

