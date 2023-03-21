123 Additive Insight: In conversation with AMUG Conference 2023 attendees

On this week's Additive Insight podcast, TCT's Senior Content Producer Sam Davies is joined by Pat Warner, Kristin Mulherin & Matthew Shomper to discuss the conversations and collaborations at the AMUG Conference 2023.

Warner has been using additive manufacturing in the F1 space for over 20 years, while Shomper has been taking advantage of the technology in the healthcare space to manufacture orthopaedic implants. Mulherin, meanwhile, has been an attendee at the AMUG Conference in several capacities, but it now leading the AM Cubed consultancy and the Women in 3D Printing network.

As multi-time visitors to the AMUG Conference, the trio are well versed in the kind of relationships and discussions that are generated at the event, and how they help to move the industry forward.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.