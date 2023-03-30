124 Additive Insight: 3D printing insights from the AMUG Conference 2023

On this week's Additive Insight podcast, TCT editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies find a rare quiet moment during the Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference to share what they've seen and learned.

We discuss a prime example of AM collaboration in a joint keynote between Robert Ducey of LAIKA Studios and Nicholas Jacobson of the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus, an inspiring fireside chat with this year's AMUG Innovators Award recipient Diana Kalisz, a refreshingly open presentation from NASA that showed why it's important to share our challenges and failings in order to push the industry forward, and much more.

For more takeaways from the AMUG Conference 2023, read our keynote round-up to find out how an architect, an animator, a surgeon and some Play-Doh illustrated the impact of 3D printing and collaboration, and hear from three attendees for their thoughts on conversations being had between users at this year's event.

