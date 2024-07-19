190 CEO Graham Bredemeyer on how CADchat facilitates product development collaboration

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by CADchat CEO Graham Bredemeyer.

Having previously worked at Shapeways and set up the DLP 3D printing firm Collider, Bredemeyer has been working in additive manufacturing for more than a decade.

His latest venture, however, sees him branching out to the rest of the manufacturing space too.

As CEO of CADchat, Bredemeyer and his team have developed a cloud-based digital workspace that can better foster collaboration in product development.

After launching the business earlier this year, Bredemeyer joins the Additive Insight podcast to discuss the motivation behind the platform, how the software works, and the impact it has already had at GE Vernova.

We also discuss Essentium’s acquisition of his Collider business and get his thoughts on the progress being made in AM.

