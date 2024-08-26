195 3D Spark CEO Ruben Meuth on creating the 'Google Maps for manufacturing'

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by 3D Spark CEO Ruben Meuth to discuss the company’s manufacturing software offering.

3D Spark’s software has been designed to optimise the manufacturing, purchasing and sales processes by analysing 3D CAD and 2D data.

Throughout our discussion, Meuth explains the motivation behind the company, the capabilities of the 3D Spark platform, and how the likes of Alstom and Deutsche Bahn have applied the software.

He also details how 3D Spark fits into manufacturing workflows and what comes next for the company.

