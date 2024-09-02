196 Women in 3D Printing @ TCT 3Sixty 2024

Expand TCT Copy of ADDITIVE INSIGHT - 4

At this year's TCT Sixty, our collaboration with Women in 3D Printing saw another two additive manufacturing experts come together to discuss the technology's biggest opportunities and challenges, and a selection of audience 'ask me anything' topics.

At the UK's definitive event for industrial 3D printing and AM, Dr Olga Ivanova, Director of Applications & Technology at Mechnano, and Dr Evren Yasa, Head of Additive Manufacturing at The University of Sheﬃeld Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre gave their thoughts on AM's imperative role in the future of manufacturing, prioritising materials innovation, and bridging the gap between 3D printing technologies and applications.

On this week's Additive Insight, we bring you that live panel session in full. You can also listen back to one-on-one interviews with Olga and Evren in our episode archive.

