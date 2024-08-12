193 3D printing in aerospace with EMEA's largest EASA Form 1 certified additive manufacturer

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by AM Craft CCO Janis Jatnieks and VP of Strategy and Business Development Scott Sevcik.

AM Craft is an additive manufacturing services company headquartered in Latvia that works exclusively in the aerospace sector.

Throughout the conversation, we discuss AM Craft’s application of polymer additive manufacturing technology, how the company works with its various types of customer, and what the remaining challenges are for AM in aerospace.

We also touch on the company’s digital catalogue of 3D printed parts and whether metal AM will form part of the company’s future.

