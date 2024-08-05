192 Applying additive manufacturing in life sciences - with AM engineers from Merck & Sartorius

Expand TCT

On the latest instalment of our Innovators on Innovators series, our guests are from the world of life sciences, as the Head of Additive Manufacturing at Sartorius, Jez Pullin, chats to Merck Additive Manufacturing Engineer Drew Porter.

Sartorius is a company delivering bioprocess solutions and lab products to its vast user base, while Merck is a developer of medicines, vaccines and biologic therapies.

Unsurprisingly, much of their conversation focuses on the considerations that companies in the life sciences space need to take when applying a technology like AM, but they also discuss their entries into the AM industry and the need for more diversity in the market.

