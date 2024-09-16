199 APWORKS CEO Jon Meyer: 'Scalmalloy isn't a single material, it's a material concept.'

Expand TCT

On this week's Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by APWORKS CEO Jon Meyer.

APWORKS was initially an Airbus R&D division, which was spun out in 2018 to begin harnessing its additive manufacturing expertise in the development of commercial applications in aerospace, defence, motorsport, automotive, and consumer products.

Throughout our conversation, Meyer explains why the company spun out of Airbus six years ago, how APWORKS developed core competencies across design, engineering and production, and where the company has applied this expertise.

He also opens up on the adoption and application of the proprietary Scalmalloy alloy and how the company is set to introduce new scandium alloys in the future.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher