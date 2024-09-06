197 The Feedback Loop: An Axtra3D Hybrid PhotoSynthesis deep dive with Toyota & Met-L-Flo

Expand TCT Copy of ADDITIVE INSIGHT - 2

On this latest episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we welcome four guests who have come together to feature in the first episode of our new series, the Feedback Loop.

The Feedback Loop has been developed to facilitate conversations between AM tech suppliers and their users, allowing each party to garner learnings from their counterparts, and allowing our listeners to hear directly from those using 3D printing technologies day to day.

On this first episode, William ‘Dallas’ Martin, a Toyota Additive Manufacturing Engineer, and Carl Dekker, the President of Met-L-Flo, have their questions answered by Axtra3D executives, Gianni Zitelli and Rajeev Kulkarni, as they deep dive into Axtra3D’s Hybrid PhotoSynthesis Technology.

Axtra3D’s HPS technology combines the capabilities of two light sources – lasers and projectors – to deliver higher resolutions than conventional SLA, DLP and LCD 3D printing technologies.

Toyota and Met-L-Flo have both invested in the technology, and as they continue to run their Axtra3D machines, sit down with the company’s leadership to learn more about upcoming features and developments, before sharing their experiences of HPS technology.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher