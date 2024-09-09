198 Brian Birkmeyer on the commercialisation of Colibrium Additive’s metal binder jet technology

Expand TCT

As IMTS gets underway this week, we're joined by Colibrium Additive Product Line Lead for Binder Jet Brian Bikrmeyer.

Colibrium Additive announced its intentions to launch a metal binder jet technology in 2017, commencing a beta programme in 2019 to inform its Series 2 system, and then launching its Series 3 machine in 2022.

As of this year, Colibrium Additive has commercialised the technology, with Birkmeyer joining us to discuss the machine’s key capabilities, approach to materials development, and the application opportunities the Series 3 will open up.

He also provides insight on the company’s aim to enable true series production with its binder jet technology and tells us what we can expect next from Colibrium Additive.

