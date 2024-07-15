189 CEO Peter Schmitt on Fluent Metal's single step liquid metal 3D printing technology

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Fluent Metal CEO Peter Schmitt.

With a background in fine art, most of Schmitt’s career has been focused on design, with the CEO spending several years occupying the role of Chief Designer at Desktop Metal.

During his tenure at Desktop, Schmitt’s eyes were opened to the opportunities of metal additive manufacturing, as well as the remaining and challenges, some of which he’s looking to address with this new venture.

Earlier this year, Fluent Metal emerged from stealth with 5.5 million dollars of funding and the tease of an as-yet unlaunched single-step, drop on-demand liquid metal 3D printing process.

We talk about all that and much more on this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, starting with Schmitt’s learnings from his previous roles in AM.

