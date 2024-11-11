208 DigiFabster CEO Const Ivanov on the company’s Shopify-like offering to the manufacturing market

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by DigiFabster founder and CEO Const Ivanov.

DigiFabster is an instant quotation and eCommerce platform for CNC and additive manufacturing shops, with hundreds of manufacturers leveraging the company’s capabilities.

Ivanov joins the podcast to discuss what prompted him to start the business, how the company uses machine learning to deliver tailored quotes to customers, and why DigiFabster has pursued a Shopify-style business model.

He also provides his insight on the skills shortage in manufacturing and explains what comes next for DigiFabster.

