126 HILOS Chief Creative Gaia Giladi on delivering sustainable footwear with 3D printing

On the latest episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we speak to Gaia Giladi, the co-founder and Chief Creative of HILOS.

HILOS is a footwear brand that is using 3D printing technology in its bid to deliver fashionable footwear in a more sustainable way. Its footwear products are manufactured through an on-demand, circular process that is designed to limit inventory and waste. Enabling this more sustainable manufacture of footwear is 3D printing technology, with solutions from HP and BASF being leaned on.

Throughout our conversation, Gaia explains how HILOS came to be, what the combination of 3D printing and computational design allows her team to achieve, and assesses the materials available for 3D printing today.

She also provides insights on the company’s supply chain and how HILOS products can be recycled after use.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.