191 Lilach Porges on her use of 3D printing to enable award-winning fashion pieces

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Lilach 'Leela' Porges, an award-winning designer and TCT Award-nominated user of 3D printing technology.

Her business, PROCODE_DRESS, leverages 3D printing technology to design and manufacture dresses, tops, skirts and accessories, with Porges utilising a patented process to make it all possible.

Throughout the conversation, Porges discusses her entry into the 3D printing world, provides insights into how the technology enables the designs of her fashion pieces, and touches on the importance of sustainable fashion.

She also touches on what comes next for PROCODE_DRESS.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher