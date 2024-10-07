203 Mantle CEO Ted Sorom: 'We’re trying to build a business, not just an interesting technology.'

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Mantle co-founder and CEO Ted Sorom.

Mantle was founded back in 2015 and in recent years has released its P-200 printer and F-200 Furnace to simplify the toolmaking process with its TrueShape metal 3D printing technology.

Throughout our conversation, Sorom provides insights on the decision to focus on tooling applications, how the TrueShape process works, and the industry acceptance of the technology. He also discusses the skills gap affecting the toolmaking industry, how the TrueShape technology will evolve moving forward, and how the company will use the 20 million dollars it raised earlier this year.

