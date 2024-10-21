205 Rob Higham & John Barnes deep dive into metal powders for additive manufacturing

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we bring you the latest instalment of our Innovators on Innovators series.

This time, Additive Manufacturing Solutions CEO Rob Higham is joined by John Barnes, the founder of Metal Powder Works and Managing Director of The Barnes Group Advisors.

Together, they deep dive into the world of metal additive manufacturing powders, covering the development of powders specific to AM processes, the varying needs of DED, powder bed fusion and binder jet, and the need for progress to be made in the recyclability of metal powders.

The pair also tackle the theme of particle sphericity and share their optimism for AM moving forward.

